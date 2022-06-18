Overview

Dr. Mia Svensson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Svensson works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.