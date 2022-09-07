Dr. Mia Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mia Song, MD
Dr. Mia Song, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
The Association for Women's Health Care30 N Michigan Ave Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 726-3917Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northbrook Office1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 502, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 469-4702
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Medical professional, careful work, patient with parents, concise and gentle speech. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Mia Song, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952367468
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Song has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
