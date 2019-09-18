See All Family Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Mia Scott, DO

Family Medicine
3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mia Scott, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Scott works at Vivent Health in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Vivent Health
    5250 Leetsdale Dr Ste 300, Denver, CO 80246

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rose Medical Center
  Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Genital Warts
Warts
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Genital Warts
Warts
Pre-Operative Evaluation

Genital Warts
Warts
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux
Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
AIDS
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergies
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Ankle Injury
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Disorders
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Biopsy
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Bone Density Scan
Bone Disorders
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Exam
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Disease
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Casting
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chlamydia Infections
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cyst
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Depressive Disorders
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Emphysema
Endocrine Disorders
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gender Dysphoria
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Infections
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Hair Loss
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperglycemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mole Evaluation
Mole Removal
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Skin Allergy
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Transsexualism Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Sep 18, 2019
    I have been a patent of Dr Scott's for a few years now. I would like to emphasize the courtesy and care she and her staff have shown. At no time has anyone ever entered the exam room without knocking and asking to enter.
    Krys — Sep 18, 2019
    About Dr. Mia Scott, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1215019724
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Dr. Mia Scott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

