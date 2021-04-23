Overview

Dr. Mia Sanders Madati, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Sanders Madati works at Axminster Medical Group in Torrance, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA, Los Angeles, CA and Mission Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.