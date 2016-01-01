Overview

Dr. Mia McGregor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Belle Glade, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. McGregor works at The Pediatric Center in Belle Glade, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.