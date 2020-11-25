Dr. Mia Hagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mia Hagen, MD
Overview
Dr. Mia Hagen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor/surgeon. Both knee surgeries went perfectly. Can't say enough about my experience with Dr. Hagen. 100% satisfied.
About Dr. Mia Hagen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
