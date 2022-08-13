Dr. Dalao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mhd Dalao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mhd Dalao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Dalao works at
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Naples1217 Piper Blvd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 438-1067Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalao?
I firmly believe that Dr Dalao gave me a chance to live a longer, healthier and happier life. He is highly respected in the medical community. He is also a very kind and caring person. Dr. Dalao is caring as well as very knowledgeable, professional, understanding. One of the best Doctors I have dealt with.
About Dr. Mhd Dalao, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1730108648
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Damascus Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalao has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dalao speaks Arabic.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.