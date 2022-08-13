Overview

Dr. Mhd Dalao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Dalao works at Cardiology Consultants of Naples in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.