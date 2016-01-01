See All Cardiologists in Frankfort, KY
Dr. Mhd Chaker, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mhd Chaker, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of Aleppo - School of Medicine|University of Aleppo - School of Medicine|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chaker works at Pulmonary Care Services LLC in Frankfort, KY with other offices in Shelbyville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Pulmonary Care Services LLC
    279 Kings Daughters Dr Ste 203, Frankfort, KY 40601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 208-1526
    Pulmonary Care Services LLC
    720 Hospital Dr Ste 106, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 208-1514

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frankfort Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endotracheal Intubation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intubation Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Right Heart Catheterization (Swan-Ganz) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Mhd Chaker, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467432682
    Education & Certifications

    • U Of Louisville|U Of Louisville|University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville
    • Good Samaritan Hospital|Good Samaritan Hospital|University Louisville School Of Med|University Louisville School Of Med
    • Frankford Hospital
    • University of Aleppo - School of Medicine|University of Aleppo - School of Medicine|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mhd Chaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaker has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

