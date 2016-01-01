Dr. Mhd Chaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mhd Chaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mhd Chaker, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of Aleppo - School of Medicine|University of Aleppo - School of Medicine|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chaker works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Care Services LLC279 Kings Daughters Dr Ste 203, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 208-1526
-
2
Pulmonary Care Services LLC720 Hospital Dr Ste 106, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Directions (502) 208-1514
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mhd Chaker, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1467432682
Education & Certifications
- U Of Louisville|U Of Louisville|University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville
- Good Samaritan Hospital|Good Samaritan Hospital|University Louisville School Of Med|University Louisville School Of Med
- Frankford Hospital
- University of Aleppo - School of Medicine|University of Aleppo - School of Medicine|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
