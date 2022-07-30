Dr. Mhd Bowarshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowarshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mhd Bowarshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mhd Bowarshi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Health System
Dr. Bowarshi works at
Florida TMS Clinic26843 Tanic Dr Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 867-2378
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I had unexplained anxiety that I I had been suffering with for about a year. I hated being dependent on medication that once my body got used to taking it . I would need either a higher dose or a new medication. I read about a person doing TMS. And how it had helped there anxiety and depression. I am so blessed I chose Doctor Bowarshi TMS Clinic in Wesley Chapel. He is the most caring Psychiatrist who when you meet him you can tell right away he wants to do all he can to make you well. You are not just a number to him. But a human being and his patient. He will do all he can to make you feel like your old self. And his staff I adore. I love his office manager Alexis. And Staff Taylor. Such an impressive young lady, And Nora who recently moved Miss her. She was so sweet. And now there are two fairly new young ladies working there.. Sorry do not remember there names. But they are really nice. I can never thank Doctor Bowarshi enough. He goes above and beyond.. for his patients.
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1407135643
- Duke University Health System
- Wv U Charleston Div
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
