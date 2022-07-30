See All Psychiatrists in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Mhd Bowarshi, MD

Psychiatry
5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mhd Bowarshi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Health System

Dr. Bowarshi works at Florida TMS Clinic in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Florida TMS Clinic
    26843 Tanic Dr Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 867-2378

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tobacco Use Disorder
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Borderline Personality Disorder
Treatment frequency



Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Double Depression Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 30, 2022
    I had unexplained anxiety that I I had been suffering with for about a year. I hated being dependent on medication that once my body got used to taking it . I would need either a higher dose or a new medication. I read about a person doing TMS. And how it had helped there anxiety and depression. I am so blessed I chose Doctor Bowarshi TMS Clinic in Wesley Chapel. He is the most caring Psychiatrist who when you meet him you can tell right away he wants to do all he can to make you well. You are not just a number to him. But a human being and his patient. He will do all he can to make you feel like your old self. And his staff I adore. I love his office manager Alexis. And Staff Taylor. Such an impressive young lady, And Nora who recently moved Miss her. She was so sweet. And now there are two fairly new young ladies working there.. Sorry do not remember there names. But they are really nice. I can never thank Doctor Bowarshi enough. He goes above and beyond.. for his patients.
    Bernadette Maria Pirolo. — Jul 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mhd Bowarshi, MD
    About Dr. Mhd Bowarshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407135643
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wv U Charleston Div
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mhd Bowarshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowarshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowarshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowarshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowarshi works at Florida TMS Clinic in Wesley Chapel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bowarshi’s profile.

    Dr. Bowarshi has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowarshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowarshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowarshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowarshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowarshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

