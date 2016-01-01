See All Hematologists in Mansfield, OH
Dr. Yaser Al-Marrawi, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Yaser Al-Marrawi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Avita Ontario and James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

Dr. Al-Marrawi works at Cancer Center, Mansfield in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Mansfield
    Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Mansfield
1125 Aspira Ct, Mansfield, OH 44906
(216) 353-0354

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Hematology & Oncology
    27 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    Male
    1588602627
    Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Penn State University-Hershey College of Medicine
    READING HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
    READING HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
    Damascus Univ
    Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Cleveland Clinic
    Avita Ontario
    James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

    Dr. Yaser Al-Marrawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Marrawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Marrawi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Marrawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Marrawi works at Cancer Center, Mansfield in Mansfield, OH. View the full address on Dr. Al-Marrawi’s profile.

    Dr. Al-Marrawi has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Marrawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Marrawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Marrawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Marrawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Marrawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

