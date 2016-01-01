Dr. Yaser Al-Marrawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Marrawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaser Al-Marrawi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yaser Al-Marrawi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Avita Ontario and James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.
Dr. Al-Marrawi works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Mansfield1125 Aspira Ct, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (216) 353-0354
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Marrawi?
About Dr. Yaser Al-Marrawi, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1588602627
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Penn State University-Hershey College of Medicine
- READING HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
- READING HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
- Damascus Univ
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Avita Ontario
- James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Marrawi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Marrawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Marrawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Marrawi works at
Dr. Al-Marrawi has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Marrawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Marrawi speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Marrawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Marrawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Marrawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Marrawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.