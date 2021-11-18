See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Albany, GA
Dr. Mfon Inyang, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mfon Inyang, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Inyang works at Behavioral Health Center in Albany, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phoebe Behavioral Health
    500 W 3rd Ave Ste 105, Albany, GA 31701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 312-7001
    Serene Concepts PC
    500 Lanier Ave W Ste 801G, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 506-6867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 18, 2021
    Best psychiatrist I've ever worked with. Actually shows concern and takes time to understand what is going on with you beyond assessing your meds.
    Rachael Zoreena — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Mfon Inyang, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mfon Inyang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inyang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Inyang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Inyang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Inyang has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inyang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Inyang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inyang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inyang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inyang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

