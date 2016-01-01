Overview

Dr. Meyer Kattan, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Kattan works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.