Dr. Meyer Halberstam, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meyer Halberstam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Halberstam works at ODA Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oda Primary Care Health Center
    74 Wallabout St, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 260-4600
  2. 2
    Blanche Kahn Family Health Center
    1221 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 535-1956
  3. 3
    Livica Physical Therapy PC
    2510 Westchester Ave Ste 106, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 518-1276
  4. 4
    1278 60TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 686-7600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Halberstam?

    Oct 18, 2018
    I have been seeing Dr. Halberstam for many years. I am very satisfied with his care and knowledge of my condition. I highly recommend him
    marie in yonkers, — Oct 18, 2018
    About Dr. Meyer Halberstam, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225026511
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meyer Halberstam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halberstam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halberstam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halberstam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halberstam has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halberstam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Halberstam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halberstam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halberstam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halberstam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

