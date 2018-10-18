Overview

Dr. Meyer Halberstam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Halberstam works at ODA Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.