Dr. Meyer Blumstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Blumstein works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties and Cardiology at Lynbrook in Lynbrook, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.