Dr. Methusa Mejia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Methusa Mejia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Palm Desert Pediatrics35800 Bob Hope Dr Ste 220, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 464-0561
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We’ve always had great service with dr. Mejia and her staff. She’s a caring doctor with great advice.
About Dr. Methusa Mejia, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669483590
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
