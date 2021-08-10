Overview

Dr. Methusa Mejia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mejia works at Palm Desert Pediatrics Inc in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.