Dr. Meshell Stokes, MD
Overview
Dr. Meshell Stokes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Abingdon OBGyn277 WHITE ST NE, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 628-4335
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Meshell Stokes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UT-Chattanooga, Erlanger Hosp
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Ut Chattanooga
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Stokes has seen patients for Colposcopy and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
