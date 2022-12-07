Dr. Meshach Cober, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meshach Cober, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Meshach Cober, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Dr. Cober, Dr. Miskin and Dr. Zelnick - General Surgery210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Bldg 3000, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 972-5703
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He was very professional and took the time to explain everything…
- General Surgery
- English
- 1245529551
- York Hospital
- New York Medical College, York Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Columbia Univeristy
- General Surgery
Dr. Cober has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cober accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cober.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.