Dr. Mesfin Mitike, MD

Sleep Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mesfin Mitike, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MO. They graduated from Jimma University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Mitike works at ST CLARE HEALTH CENTER in Fenton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ssm Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
    1015 Bowles Ave, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 496-5030
    SSM Health Medical Group
    1035 Bellevue Ave Ste 500, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 925-4744
    Fenton Pulmonology
    1011 Bowles Ave Ste 300, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 496-5030
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 30, 2016
    Dr. Mitike is the best doctor I have ever had for treating my RLS. Very knowledgeable and listens to my concerns.
    Tommy in IMPERIAL, mo — Dec 30, 2016
    About Dr. Mesfin Mitike, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992967632
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Jimma University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mesfin Mitike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitike has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitike. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitike.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

