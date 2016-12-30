Dr. Mesfin Mitike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mesfin Mitike, MD
Overview
Dr. Mesfin Mitike, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MO. They graduated from Jimma University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Mitike works at
Locations
Ssm Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton1015 Bowles Ave, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-5030
SSM Health Medical Group1035 Bellevue Ave Ste 500, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 925-4744
Fenton Pulmonology1011 Bowles Ave Ste 300, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-5030Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mitike is the best doctor I have ever had for treating my RLS. Very knowledgeable and listens to my concerns.
About Dr. Mesfin Mitike, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Amharic
- 1992967632
Education & Certifications
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Jimma University
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitike has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitike works at
Dr. Mitike speaks Amharic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitike. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.