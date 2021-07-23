Dr. Meryl Reichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meryl Reichman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meryl Reichman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Day Kimball Hospital and Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Dr. Reichman works at
Locations
-
1
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5489Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Day Kimball Healthcare Inc.320 Pomfret St, Putnam, CT 06260 Directions (914) 443-0704Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Caremount Medical30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
-
4
Obgyn Medical Associates12 Lathrop Rd, Plainfield, CT 06374 Directions (860) 457-9133
Hospital Affiliations
- Day Kimball Hospital
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reichman?
Best endocrinologist ever. I have been to several others but by far she provided the best care. Dr Reichman would check you completely from head to toe were all of the others walked in looked at your chart and renewed your medication. When I started with her my A1c was 12. Now my A1c is 6.3. I would travel from my home in Georgia to see her every 6 months. Now that she is in Connecticut I will be driving up to her new office to see her
About Dr. Meryl Reichman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1730296328
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reichman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reichman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reichman works at
Dr. Reichman has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reichman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.