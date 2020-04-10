Overview

Dr. Meryann Corzo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TRISAKTI / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Corzo works at UTMB HEALTH in League City, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.