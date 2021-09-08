Overview

Dr. Merwin Richard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Richard works at Advanced Garden State Cardiolog in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Union City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Dyslipidemia and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.