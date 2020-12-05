Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Complete Healthcare For Women5888 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43231 Directions (614) 882-4343Monday8:00am - 7:00pm
Complete Healthcare for Women670 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 882-4343Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturday8:00am - 3:30pmSunday8:00am - 3:30pm
Complete Healthcare Addiction & Gynecology1539 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 882-4343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samuel and Nurse Practitioner Knopp are by far the best providers I’ve encountered in a long time. They really care about their patients and their health. They take time to listen and get to the root of any problem being presented. I don’t think I’ve ever encountered another clinic that truly offers complete healthcare, whether the ailment is physical or mental. Thank you for such a great experience!!!
About Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CHRISTIAN ALBRECHTS UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.