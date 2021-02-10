Dr. Lifschitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mervyn Lifschitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mervyn Lifschitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Pretoria and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Lifschitz works at
Locations
Mervyn Leon Lifschitz4545 E 9th Ave Ste 310, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 388-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
An amazing physician that genuinely cares about his patients. Extremely knowledgeable. Truly listens to your concerns and addresses them fully.
About Dr. Mervyn Lifschitz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital | University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Pretoria
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
