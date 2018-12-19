Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mervin Wolff, MD
Overview
Dr. Mervin Wolff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Locations
Mervin G Wolff MD3011 W Grand Blvd Ste 210, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 871-7572
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love my doctor, he is considerate, listens and he actually talks to you..
About Dr. Mervin Wolff, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wolff accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.
