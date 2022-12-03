Overview

Dr. Mervin Wallace, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Wallace works at Family Physician Associates PA in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Lipid Disorders and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.