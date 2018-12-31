See All Pediatric Allergy And Immunologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Mervat Nassef, MD

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mervat Nassef, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Nassef works at ColumbiaDoctors - 2026 Richmond Road in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - 2026 Richmond Road
    2026 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lung Spirometry Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Dec 31, 2018
    Dr Nassef and her staff are warm And welcoming. I trust her with my allergy issues. She is patient and really wants to help you. I enjoy going to the doctors office because I feel very comfortable there. I highly recommend her. She is by far the best allergist on Staten Island.
    Melissa in Staten Island , NY — Dec 31, 2018
    About Dr. Mervat Nassef, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063478915
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mervat Nassef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nassef has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nassef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nassef works at ColumbiaDoctors - 2026 Richmond Road in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nassef’s profile.

    Dr. Nassef has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nassef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassef.

