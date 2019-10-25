Dr. Mervat Mansour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mervat Mansour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mervat Mansour, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
Mervat A Mansour MD2 Auer Ct Ste D, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 257-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mervat Mansour is awesome. She pretty much saved my life. i met her for the first time at St.Peters Hospital wheren i had been transported to for complte renal failure. i am 100 % better. She has taken me on as a patient since i had no Doctor. She has helped me so much and has made alot of recommendations in the best of my interest. she has changed my meds, keeps an eye on my bloodwork. I trust her. i never went to a doctor every 3 to 6 months before i met Dr. Mansour. Her office is the cleanest office i have been in. Her staff are also awesome.
About Dr. Mervat Mansour, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1053319962
Education & Certifications
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansour speaks Arabic and French.
