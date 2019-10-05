Dr. Mert Dinc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mert Dinc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mert Dinc, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital.
Dr. Dinc works at
Locations
Charles J Wu MD PA1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 106, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-0262Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinc?
Dr. Dinc was nice, friendly, and knowledgeable. The staff was friendly and helpful. Very clean place and they have Saturday appointments.
About Dr. Mert Dinc, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Turkish
- 1346376787
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinc has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dinc speaks Spanish and Turkish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.