Dr. Merry Tetef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Merry Tetef, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Tetef works at
Locations
Torrance - Primary & Specialty Care24302 Paseo de Valencia Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 458-8252
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Tetef is a wonderful and very caring doctor. She helped me recover from breast cancer in 2005. She was very through, smart and kind. She managed my after surgery care for 5 years and scheduled MRIs and mammograms for me. She changed my medication when I had issues. Dr. Tetef participates in "Walks for the Cure" with her patients every year! I have been cancer free for 17 years now thanks to Dr. Tetef and her team!
About Dr. Merry Tetef, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1194784785
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tetef has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tetef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tetef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tetef has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tetef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tetef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tetef.
