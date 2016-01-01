Dr. Merry Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merry Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Merry Lewis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Locations
UW Medicine Primary Care at Northgate1550 N 115th St Ste 5, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Merry Lewis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.