Dr. Merritt Seshul, MD
Overview
Dr. Merritt Seshul, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morganton, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Morganton Office149 W Parker Rd Ste C, Morganton, NC 28655 Directions (828) 391-2117
Lincolnton Office751 S Laurel St, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Directions (704) 748-6712
Hickory Office304 10th Ave Ne, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 322-2183
Carolina Ent & Ent & Neck Surgery Center256 10th Ave NE Ste C, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 322-2183
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Felt as though we were a team working out the best solution for my situation.
About Dr. Merritt Seshul, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Samford University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
