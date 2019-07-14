Overview

Dr. Merritt Seshul, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morganton, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Seshul works at Carolina Ear Nose & Throat Sinus and Allergy Center, P.A. in Morganton, NC with other offices in Lincolnton, NC and Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.