See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Cedar Knolls, NJ
Dr. Merritt Hubsher, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Merritt Hubsher, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Merritt Hubsher, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hubsher works at ADHD Mood & Behavior Center in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adhd Center of Northern New Jersey LLC
    210 Malapardis Rd Ste 205, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 898-9300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hubsher?

Jun 21, 2021
I am a young adult who has struggled with temper issues, high and low energy swings, irritability, and other mood issues. Looking back, I probably could have been diagnosed with Bipolar in adolescence, but it wasn't until I was in college that I met Dr. Hubsher. He listened to my symptoms and prescribed appropriate medications. He really takes the time to get to know you. He offers a human aspect to psychiatry that is often missing. My only criticism is he treated me a bit like a kid when he talked to my parents; I felt like he was discussing private things with them. But I also understand that talking with the parents is critical to see how others view someone's behavior. And whom better to talk to than the parents! It is all part of Dr. Hubsher's approach: paint a picture of the person in front of you. "What does their illness look like for them? How can I treat it?" are two important questions Dr. Hubsher asks. He cares, and it shows.
— Jun 21, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Merritt Hubsher, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Merritt Hubsher, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hubsher to family and friends

Dr. Hubsher's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hubsher

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Merritt Hubsher, MD.

About Dr. Merritt Hubsher, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1275752404
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Merritt Hubsher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubsher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hubsher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hubsher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hubsher works at ADHD Mood & Behavior Center in Cedar Knolls, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hubsher’s profile.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubsher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubsher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubsher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubsher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Merritt Hubsher, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.