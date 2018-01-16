Dr. Fajt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merritt Fajt, MD
Overview
Dr. Merritt Fajt, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Fajt works at
Locations
Upmc Montefiore3459 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 692-2139
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
- Uniontown Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have had allergies and asthma my whole life and dealt with the sudden crippling effects it can have on life. It was not until I saw Dr. Merritt Fajt that I truly understood that I had "small airway disease" making it unique. I applaud Dr Fajt for her diligence in testing and providing answers I have had my whole life about my disease and her diligence in finding a treatment plan that worked for me. I am a healthcare worker and strongly recommend her to anyone with asthma or allergies!
About Dr. Merritt Fajt, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1104039783
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fajt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fajt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fajt has seen patients for Hives and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fajt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fajt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fajt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fajt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fajt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.