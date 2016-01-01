Overview

Dr. Merritt Beh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minnetonka, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.



Dr. Beh works at North Memorial Health Premier Health in Minnetonka, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.