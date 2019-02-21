Overview

Dr. Merrill Shum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Shum works at The Oncology Institute of Hope & Innovation in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.