Dr. Merrill Shum, MD
Overview
Dr. Merrill Shum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Locations
The Oncology Institute of Hope & Innovation8135 Painter Ave Ste 103, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-6888
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I honestly have not met a more amazing doctor. I saw him TWO times after being diagnosed and after coming from a “hot shot” Beverly Hills oncologist, Dr Shum was 5 stars! He spent so much time with us going through treatment options, pluses and minuses of each treatment method, and was patient and pleasant. Amazing bedside manner which other doctors DO NOT have. He even thinks “outside the box” which many doctors do not. I don’t have enough amazing words to describe how good I feel!
About Dr. Merrill Shum, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Chinese
- 1982819702
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- University of California At Berkeley
- Hematology
Dr. Shum works at
