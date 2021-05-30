See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lake Worth, FL
Dr. Merrill Reuter, MD

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Merrill Reuter, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Reuter works at CL Brumback Primary Care Clinics in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gardens Urgent Care of Lake Worth LLC
    7408 Lake Worth Rd Ste 700, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 370-1320
    Spine Orthopaedics
    7138 Lake Worth Rd Ste C, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 939-6325
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Orlando Spine
    1960 N John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 350-3276

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 30, 2021
    I seen Dr. Reuter 21 years ago he was a young man and a brilliant doctor. I’m having trouble with my successful Fusion after 20 years. I can’t believe Dr. Reuter’s 60 years old. I hope he takes care of me again after 21 years. Brilliant Surgeon ??
    Susin Bailey — May 30, 2021
    About Dr. Merrill Reuter, MD

    • Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • U Tex
    • Brown University Medical School
    • Tulane Univeristy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Merrill Reuter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reuter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reuter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reuter has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reuter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reuter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reuter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reuter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reuter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

