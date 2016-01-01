- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- LA
- Covington
- Dr. Merrill Laurent, MD
Dr. Merrill Laurent, MD
Overview
Dr. Merrill Laurent, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Laurent works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Tammany Health System1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
-
2
St. Tammany Health System1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Accelerated Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Gout
- View other providers who treat Acute Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Alcoholic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Anemia of Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Antalgic Gait
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aplastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arterial Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Ankle
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Finger
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Foot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Hand
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Midfoot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Spine
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Toe
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Wrist
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Bacterial Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Infectious and Parasitic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy Associated With Viral Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
- View other providers who treat Asterixis (Flapping Tremor)
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA)
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Basilar Migraine
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Benign Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Benign Exertional Headache
- View other providers who treat Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood
- View other providers who treat Benign Positional Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Benign Sex Headache
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Bladder Atony
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Blood Test
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Buerger's Disease
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Carotid Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Central Vestibular Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cervicogenic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
- View other providers who treat Classic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Climacteric Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Common Migraine
- View other providers who treat Complicated Migraine
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Congenital Herpes Simplex
- View other providers who treat Congenital Neuropathy With Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita
- View other providers who treat Congenital Sensory Neuropathy With Neurotrophic Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Calcification
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cough Headache
- View other providers who treat Crystal Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Deposition Disease-Related Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diamond-Blackfan Anemia
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Disuse Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Drug Rebound Headache
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Endogenous Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
- View other providers who treat Exertional Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Facioplegic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Giardiasis
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hand Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Headache-Free Migraine
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hemophilic Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Hereditary Spherocytosis
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat High-Risk Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hip Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Hip Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Hip Flexor Strain
- View other providers who treat Hip Injury
- View other providers who treat Hip Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hip Socket Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Headache
- View other providers who treat Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Icepick Headache
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Infectious Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Insomnia With Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Iron Deficiency Anemia
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Isolated Systolic Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Gout
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Labile Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Larynx Conditions
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Liver Function Test
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lower Half Headache
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Medication-Induced Postural Tremor
- View other providers who treat Megaloblastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Metabolic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Migrainous Stupor Migraine
- View other providers who treat Migrainous Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Mild Headache
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Monoarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Motor Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Muscle Contraction Headache
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Myelpathic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neonatal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Neuropathic Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Newborn Metabolic Screening
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Anemia
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oculomotor Migraine
- View other providers who treat Orthostatic Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Elbow
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Toe
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthropathy
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Related to Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pernicious Anemia
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia