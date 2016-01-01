Overview

Dr. Merrill Laurent, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Laurent works at St. Tammany Health System in Covington, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.