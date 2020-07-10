Dr. Merrill Krolick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krolick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merrill Krolick, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Merrill Krolick, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.
Dr. Krolick works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Heart Institute - Largo1345 West Bay Dr Ste 101, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 380-2471Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Sun Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Krolick?
With all my visits with Dr. Krolick, I have been treated with respect and caring. He takes the time to consider my presenting issue and make arrangements for additional testing.
About Dr. Merrill Krolick, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417919499
Education & Certifications
- Osteopathic Hospital|Suncoast Osteopathic Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krolick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krolick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Krolick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Krolick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krolick works at
Dr. Krolick has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krolick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Krolick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krolick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krolick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krolick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.