Dr. Merrill Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Merrill Kaufman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
Sheldon Muhlbauer MD9510 101st Ave, Ozone Park, NY 11416 Directions (718) 835-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
I’ve been going to Dr Kaufman for so many years. The best of the best!
About Dr. Merrill Kaufman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023060878
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
