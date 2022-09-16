Overview

Dr. Merrill Kaufman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Kaufman works at Ozone Park Medical Diagnostics in Ozone Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.