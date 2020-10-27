Dr. Merrick Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merrick Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Merrick Ross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Secondary Malignancies and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1400 Pressler St Unit 1484, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6940
-
2
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the very best!!
About Dr. Merrick Ross, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1528154549
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
