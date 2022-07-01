Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WILLIAM SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Jackson North Medical Center.
Horn & Horn, PA909 N Miami Beach Blvd Ste 401, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 949-4189
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
Amazing doctor with amazing treatment for severe heel pain. Felt better after the first shockwave treatment and completely cured after six treatments. New orthotics and sneakers and I feel 150% better! Do not suffer one more minute with heel pain. Dr. Horn is the answer.
- Podiatry Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1073610069
- WILLIAM SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
