Overview

Dr. Merrick Elias, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Elias works at Muskegon Surgical Associates in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Carlsbad, CA, Davie, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.