Dr. Merrick Elias, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Merrick Elias, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Elias works at Muskegon Surgical Associates in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Carlsbad, CA, Davie, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garden State Pain Control - Jersey City
    1316 Mercy Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 07304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 739-9461
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Carlsbad Family Medicine
    2808 Roosevelt St Ste 100, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 494-6375
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Elias Dermatology
    4610 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 771-0582
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Nova
    3200 S University Dr # 4345, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 771-0582
  5. 5
    Elias Dermatology
    2301 N University Dr Ste 201, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 961-5322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Ultra Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Laser Genesis  Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
PICO Genesis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vollure  Chevron Icon
ZWave Pro Radial Pulse Therapy (RPT) Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Dr. Merrick Elias, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932314960
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Broward General Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Palmetto General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell U NY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Merrick Elias, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elias has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

