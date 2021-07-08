Dr. Merrick Elias, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merrick Elias, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Merrick Elias, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
1
Garden State Pain Control - Jersey City1316 Mercy Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 07304 Directions (231) 739-9461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Carlsbad Family Medicine2808 Roosevelt St Ste 100, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (760) 494-6375Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
3
Elias Dermatology4610 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-0582MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Nova3200 S University Dr # 4345, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 771-0582
5
Elias Dermatology2301 N University Dr Ste 201, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 961-5322
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
If was great
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1932314960
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Broward General Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cornell U NY
