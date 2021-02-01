Dr. Meron Selassie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selassie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meron Selassie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meron Selassie, MD is a Registered Nurse in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
1
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
2
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Selassie is awesome. Dr. Selassie tries to come up with alternative solutions to the problem.Dr. Selassie figure that I had weakness/weak,numbness & tingling.I had numbness & tingling, weakness with the neck but after Dr. Selassie order mri and refer me to physical therapy it fix with dry needling. Dr. Selassie also did a trigger point injections to help with my neck pain. Dr. Selassie refer me to a spine surgeon because I had annular tear of lumbar disc in my back and severe back pain. Dr. Selassie said that is the exact areas wear the spine surgeon /transplant surgeon did your ALIF surgery and that is still wear the your back pain is coming from. After the Dr. Selassie order mri to see wear the pain is coming after she gets the results she will call me but mostly plan on having some type injection or epidural in the lumbar back because that is causing your left leg pain and back pain. I highly recommend Dr. Selassie. She is friendly caring person.She will get to the bottom of it
About Dr. Meron Selassie, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1932490091
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selassie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selassie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Selassie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selassie.
