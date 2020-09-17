Dr. Merna Matilsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matilsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merna Matilsky, MD
Dr. Merna Matilsky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania - MD and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Boca Center For Healthy Living2900 N Military Trl Ste 245, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 994-2007
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
A great doctor, if you want someone who looks at all of your concerns. Unlike many doctors, she believes in supplements, hormone replacement therapy and weight loss. She is not like other doctors who just give you a pill, or just say keep taking what you have been taking. She does tests to see what YOU need. Her staff is also great. I love her nutritionist,
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Montgomery Hospital, an affiliate of Temple University
- Medical College of Pennsylvania - MD
Dr. Matilsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matilsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matilsky speaks Hebrew.
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Matilsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matilsky.
