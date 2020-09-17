See All Family Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Merna Matilsky, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (155)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Merna Matilsky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania - MD and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Matilsky works at Boca Center For Healthy Living in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boca Center For Healthy Living
    2900 N Military Trl Ste 245, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 994-2007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Coumadin® Management
Detoxification
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Coumadin® Management
Detoxification
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Prevention
Diet Counseling
Disease Prevention
Exercise Counseling
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Medical Marijuana Certifications
Nutritional Counseling
Nutritional Supplementation
Stress Management
Wellness Coaching
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 155 ratings
    Patient Ratings (155)
    5 Star
    (137)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Merna Matilsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1881614113
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montgomery Hospital, an affiliate of Temple University
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania - MD
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Merna Matilsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matilsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matilsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matilsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matilsky works at Boca Center For Healthy Living in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Matilsky’s profile.

    155 patients have reviewed Dr. Matilsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matilsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matilsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matilsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.