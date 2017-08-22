Overview

Dr. Merlyn Asuncion, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Asuncion works at MLK Jr Outpatient Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA and Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.