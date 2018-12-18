Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merlin Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Merlin Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Surgical Specialists of Greenwich77 Lafayette Pl, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lee is very patient, friendly, listens attentively and always explained in details so his patients understand. Always return calls or have his nurse calls on his behalf.
About Dr. Merlin Lee, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.