Overview

Dr. Merlin Hamer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Hamer works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.