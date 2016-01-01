Overview

Dr. Merle Martin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Matthew Sachs, MD, LLC in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.