Dr. Meril Platzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Platzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meril Platzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meril Platzer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Platzer works at
Locations
-
1
Ruth C White MD6325 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 105, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 791-0288
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Platzer?
Has been our neurologist for our disabled son About 25 years. She is easy to discuss information with.
About Dr. Meril Platzer, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215963939
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- University Of Southern California
- Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Platzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Platzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Platzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Platzer works at
Dr. Platzer has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Platzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Platzer speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Platzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Platzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Platzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.