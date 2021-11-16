Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merijeanne Moore, DO
Dr. Merijeanne Moore, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
- 1 1600 A St Ste 102, Anchorage, AK 99501 Directions (907) 272-1892
In the 15 years or so since I worked with her, she has remained my number one referral for anyone looking for a knowledgeable, compassionate psychiatrist in the Anchorage Bowl. I was a Board certified psychiatrist for decades, so I feel qualified to say: "There's simply none better than Dr. Moore."
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Moore accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
